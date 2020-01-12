Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry Wirt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garry L. Wirt


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garry L. Wirt Obituary

Garry L. Wirt

January 19, 1940-January 9, 2020

DAVENPORT-Garry L. Wirt, 79, of Davenport, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island in the spring. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.

Garry Louis Wirt was born on January 19, 1940 in Tyler, Minnesota, a son of Orville and Margaret (Hoops) Wirt. He proudly served our country in the Air Force for four years. Garry was married to Beverly Poppe. He later married Beverly (Mason) Wilson on December 22, 1994 in Davenport.

Following his discharge, he worked as a contractor for the Navy in the RCA- Apollo Program in Antigua for 3 years. He worked for Quad City 2 Way for 25 years, and retired from C.E.C. in 2007

Garry could fix or find a solution about anything and more than likely had something in his garage to take care of the problem! He loved his Honda VFR 750 and had a need for speed. Garry enjoyed shooting pool and participated in many leagues during his life. He also enjoyed collecting Joe Camel memorabilia and attending his grandson's baseball games.

Garry is survived by his wife, Beverly, Davenport; children: Carl (Susan) Wirt, Davenport and Anthea (Jason) Chester, Parker, South Dakota; step-daughter, Melissa (Travis) Chambers, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Zachary and Justin Wirt, Dylan Chester, Christina and Jessica Pinger, Ashley Wilson, Seth Jackson, and Caleb Evans; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Yonker, DeWitt and Constance "Connie" Storjohann, New Franklin, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Leonard Yonker and Richard Storjohann.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -