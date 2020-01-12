|
Garry L. Wirt
January 19, 1940-January 9, 2020
DAVENPORT-Garry L. Wirt, 79, of Davenport, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Keeping with his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island in the spring. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date.
Garry Louis Wirt was born on January 19, 1940 in Tyler, Minnesota, a son of Orville and Margaret (Hoops) Wirt. He proudly served our country in the Air Force for four years. Garry was married to Beverly Poppe. He later married Beverly (Mason) Wilson on December 22, 1994 in Davenport.
Following his discharge, he worked as a contractor for the Navy in the RCA- Apollo Program in Antigua for 3 years. He worked for Quad City 2 Way for 25 years, and retired from C.E.C. in 2007
Garry could fix or find a solution about anything and more than likely had something in his garage to take care of the problem! He loved his Honda VFR 750 and had a need for speed. Garry enjoyed shooting pool and participated in many leagues during his life. He also enjoyed collecting Joe Camel memorabilia and attending his grandson's baseball games.
Garry is survived by his wife, Beverly, Davenport; children: Carl (Susan) Wirt, Davenport and Anthea (Jason) Chester, Parker, South Dakota; step-daughter, Melissa (Travis) Chambers, Cedar Rapids; grandchildren: Zachary and Justin Wirt, Dylan Chester, Christina and Jessica Pinger, Ashley Wilson, Seth Jackson, and Caleb Evans; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Darlene Yonker, DeWitt and Constance "Connie" Storjohann, New Franklin, Missouri, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Leonard Yonker and Richard Storjohann.
