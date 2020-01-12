Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
(309) 756-5513
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4Th Ave
Milan, IL 61264
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
New Life Baptist Church
7780 W. Locust St. Davenport
Davenport, IA
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
Galva Cemetery
Juanita J. Wheeler


1923 - 2020
Juanita J. Wheeler Obituary

Juanita J. Wheeler

October 22, 1923-January 8, 2020

MILAN-Juanita J. Wheeler, 96, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her home with her daughter, Anita by her side.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at New Life Baptist Church, 7780 W. Locust St. Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Galva Cemetery following funeral service. Memorials may be made to .

Juanita was born on October 22, 1923 in New Boston, IL, the daughter of Antonio and Maria (Delgado) Compas. She married Perry Wheeler on September 19, 1941. Juanita enjoyed music, reading, gardening, and mushroom hunting in the spring. She was a member of the Galva Senior Citizen Harmonica band that played at local facilities. Juanita also volunteered at the Pilot House in Kewanee, IL. Juanita loved spending time with her family and friends.

Juanita is survived by her children, Peggy (Jim) Hogue, Audrey (Dan) Williams, Steve Wheeler, Anita (Gerald) Schlapkohl, Barb (John) Moore, Roy (Julie) Wheeler, and Christene (David) Watkins; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Barbara June; sons, Paul and Mervin Wheeler; husband, Perry Wheeler; and 5 siblings.

Online condolences may be left to Juanita's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2020
