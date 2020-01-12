Home

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Knights of Columbus
Davenport, IA

Rob W. Gray


1965 - 2020
Rob W. Gray Obituary

Rob W. Gray

April 13, 1965-January 9, 2020

LECLAIRE, IA-A celebration of life service for Rob W. Gray will be January 25, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Knights of Columbus, Davenport, Iowa. The family request casual dress and tie dye shirts. Robert "Rob" William Gray, 54, of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rob was born on April 13, 1965 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Larry and Kathy (Terrill) Gray. He worked as an Inventory Manager for HyVee in Silvis, Illinois for 27 years. He graduated from Bettendorf High School. He was an avid Tennessee Titans and White Sox fan.

He is survived by his wife; Marty Holder of Le Claire, Iowa, parents; Larry (Janet) Gray of North Carolina and Kathy (Earl) Hofer of Davenport. He is also survived by his son; Wes (Tara) Gray of Brownsburg, Indiana, daughter; Karlee Gray of Ft. Pierce, Florida, four granddaughters, and sisters; Lori (Barry) Buzynski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jamie Gray of Davenport, Iowa.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2020
