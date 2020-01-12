Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Dr. Arthur A. Adams III


1951 - 2019
Dr. Arthur A. Adams III Obituary

Dr. Arthur A Adams, III

February 18, 1951-December 30, 2019

LECLAIRE-services celebrating the life of Dr. Arthur A Adams, III, 68, of LeClaire, will be 11am Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport. Visitation will be 2-5pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , Iowa City or Adventure Christian Church.

Dr. Adams passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.

Arthur A Adams, III, was born February 18, 1951, in Grand Island, NE, a son of Arthur and Roberta (Olsen) Adams, Jr. He was united in marriage to Karen Tray on September 25th, 1976.

Art received his BAs in Psychology and Biology from Wartburg College in 1973. He received his Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College in October 1976. He started his teaching career at Palmer in 1978.

Art loved babies and dogs. He enjoyed golfing, fishing in Canada and Minnesota, bowling, Bridge Club, and Lure Course racing with Harley the Whippet. He was a die-hard Cubs, Bears, and Hawkeyes fan. In 2013 he placed in the Our Iowa Magazine Chili Cook Off.

Survivors include his wife Karen; children Heather (Justin) Lillibridge, Bettendorf, Adrienne (Aaron) Farrant, Pasadena, MD, Andy (Emily) Adams, Seattle, WA; granddaughters Gwendolynn, Genevieve, Emberlyn, and Ruby; mother Roberta Adams, Davenport; brothers Steven (Luann) Adams, Greensboro, NC; Peter Adams, Davenport; and Stuart (Greg Sams) Adams, Naperville, IL.

His father preceded him in death.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Art's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 12, 2020
