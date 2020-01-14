Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Long Grove, IA
Teresa Rae "Terri" Dockery


1958 - 2020
Teresa Rae "Terri" Dockery Obituary

Teresa Rae "Terri" Dockery

July 31, 1958-January 12, 2020

ELDRIDGE-Teresa Rae "Terri" Dockery, 61, a resident of Eldridge, died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16th at the church, with an additional visitation one hour prior to the mass on Friday. Memorials may be made to Women's Choice Center or St. Ann's Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Terri was born July 31, 1958 in Davenport, the daughter of Virgil "Bud" and Dolores (Hol) Dillon. On June 18, 1988, she married Brian Dockery.

Terri worked in banking and accounting, and was a financial assistant to Ted Hathaway, Northwestern Mutual. Terri was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. Terri was the founder of Walk with Travis for suicide awareness. She was very giving to others, and loved pool parties with her grandchildren. Terri cherished her moments with her St. Ann's family.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Brian; children, Jason (Cassie) Schadt of Bettendorf, Jessica (Bob) Gronewold of Donahue, and Bailey (Brian) Reilly of Huxley, Iowa; grandchildren, Baxter and Parker Schadt, Landon and Adriana Grace Gronewold, and Fiona Rae Reilly; father, Virgil "Bud" Dillon; sister, Debbie (Jeff) Louck of Davenport; and brother, Jon (Nikki) Dillon of Eldridge.

Terri was preceded in death by her mother, and grandparents.

Online condolences may be made to Teresa's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 14, 2020
