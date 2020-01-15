|
Kirby M. Platter
May 24, 1932-January 13, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Kirby M. Platter, 87, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Pius X Church, Rock Island with visitation one hour prior to the funeral at McCarthy Hall. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friendship Manor employee fund.
Kirby was born May 24, 1932 in Dallas, TX, the son of Henry Van Every and Grace (McDonough) Platter. In his early years, Kirby lived in New Orleans, LA; Pass Christian, MS and New York, NY. At age five, he moved with his mother to Atlanta, GA. He attended Christ the King grade school and Marist High. He attended University of Georgia for one year. He was a Korean Era Veteran, having served in the Army in Germany. Kirby attended Georgia Tech on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS IE in December 1957.
He married Jo Ann Paterna in 1958. They were blessed with seven children and had many good years together traveling on "road-trip" vacations annually. They lived in Decatur, AL from 1958 until spring 1965 where Kirby was employed at various Industrial Engineering positions by several manufacturing concerns including NASA, Huntsville where he worked on tooling for Saturn 5 Booster (Apollo moon program).
The family moved to the Quad Cities in 1965 where Kirby held Manufacturing Engineering Management positions with JI Case for over 23 years. His last assignment with Case was shutting down the Bettendorf and Rock Island Plants. After Case, Kirby held a number of contract positions in Industrial Engineering, Quality Assurance, Technical Writing and Personnel Management assignments with a number of firms in Illinois and Iowa.
Kirby married his great blessing Carol DeKezel on November 25, 1989 in Rock Island, IL. They have greatly enjoyed traveling widely around the US, the Caribbean and Europe. She preceded him in death on August 7, 2019.
Kirby's volunteer activities included LIFE (Blackhawk College, adult tutoring), APRIS (WVIK-reading newspapers on air for the visually impaired), being a disaster volunteer for the Red Cross and a Trinity Hospital volunteer. He was an active friend of Bill W's.
Kirby was an ardent GA Tech and Hawkeye fan (all of his children attended IOWA).
Survivors include his children, John (Justine) Platter, Peter (Cheryl) Platter, Susan (Troy) Hudson, Molly Bussert, Margaret Platter, Brigid (Harry) Dodge and Ann (Matthew) Patterson; step children, Karen DeKezel, Thomas (Charlene) DeKezel and Timothy (Lona) DeKezel; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kirby was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Mimi (Joseph) Cook and brother, Van (Mimi) Platter.
Kirby loved life and lived a full one.
