Janet Kay Frick
February 21, 1949-January 13, 2020
DURANT-Janet Kay Frick, age 70, of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Manor Care Utica Ridge. A visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Walcott. Cremation Rites will be accorded following the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Durant Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Calvary United Methodist Church or the Durant Ambulance Service. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Janet was born on February 21, 1949, the daughter of Fred and Marcella (Schuessler) Hahn in Iowa City, Iowa. She attended West Liberty High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. She later earned her degree from A.I.C. in Davenport. Janet married Richard Frick on January 31, 1976 in West Liberty United Methodist Church.
Janet worked for the Muscatine County Extension Office and the Calvary United Methodist Church. She was also a Clerk for the City of Durant, Walcott, and Davenport, before retiring from the City of Davenport 2013. Janet was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. She also served as a past 4-H Leader. She was also a Lioness and a member of the Legion Auxiliary. Janet enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting. Most of all, Janet treasured spending time with her family and friends.
Janet will be missed by her husband, Richard; three children, Tricia Perdew of Dacula, Georgia, Traci (Kyle) Olderog of Durant, and Todd Frick of Durant; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Nash Perdew and Liam and Lily Olderog; one brother, Gary (Joyce) Hahn of West Liberty, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents.