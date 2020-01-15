|
Paul Maurice Demeurisse
October 17, 1940-January 12, 2020
SILVIS-Paul Maurice Demeurisse, 79, Silvis, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home following a 5 year battle with Dementia.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12PM Noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. A visitation will be from 11 AM until services. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the East Moline Police Benevolent or to the Quad Cities Special Olympics.
Paul was born on October 17, 1940 in Moline, the son of Alfred and Alyne (Van Vooren) Demeurisse. He married Beverly on April 9, 1972. Paul was employed by the City of East Moline as a Police Officer for 25 years, retiring as a Captain in 1992. He then drove school bus for George O. Barr School in Silvis, retiring a second time after 15 years. Paul enjoyed driving a bus for Special Olympics and mentored a child. Paul loved the children and they loved him too.
Paul enjoyed spending winters in Arizona with family and friends for many years. He loved his brothers-in-law, Jim, Vic and Gary. He always said that they were like brothers to him. They enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf trips together in Illinois and Arizona.
Paul was challenged with health issues these past few years but maintained a positive attitude. He was happy to see family and friends stop by for a visit. Paul was a man of faith, attending mass was very important to him.
Survivors include his wife Bev; daughter, Crystal (Randy) Buzzard, East Moline, sons Robert (Gladys) Keim, East Moline and Rick (Mary) Keim, Chillicothe, IL, grandchildren, Brittany, Aaron, Robert Jr., Rebecca and Joshua, great grandchildren, Emma and Brooklyn and brother, John (Kathy) Demeurisse, East Moline.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
