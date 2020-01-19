Home

February 6, 1930-November 26, 2019

DAVIS, CA-Betty Anne Nelson died November 26, 2019 at the age of 89, a thirty year resident at Meadow Wood Apartments, Davis, CA. Betty Anne Schmidt was born to Hugo and Hedwig (Hadie) Schmidt, February 6, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, with older brother Richard and two older sisters Suzanne (Sally) and JoAnne. She attended grade school through high school in Davenport and attended one year at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, IL. Married 56 years, Betty Anne married John William (Bill) Nelson, February 17, 1951. Betty Anne was a loving mother of three children, Richard (b. '53), David (b. '54) and Betsy (b. '55). When asked her greatest joy, Betty Anne said "My joy was spending time with my children!". She loved being a homemaker, wife and mother. Betty worked where she enjoyed interacting with the public including as a buyer for The Little Stone House, Davenport Visiting Nurses Association, President of the New Neighbors Association, Saratoga, CA, and as a sales representative at a gift shop in Woodland, CA. Betty Anne is survived by her three children, two grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as her brother, one sister, 2 nephews, 3 nieces, 2 great nephews, 2 great nieces and 2 great-great nieces. Betty Anne will be interred with her husband, during a private ceremony February 6, at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 19, 2020
