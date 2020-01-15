|
|
Albert Zenas Cox, Jr.
January 22, 1948-January 13, 2020
DAVENPORT-Albert Zenas Cox, Jr., 72, of Davenport, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his home in Davenport. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Albert was born on January 22, 1948 in Davenport, the son of Albert and Eva (Chavez) Cox. He married Deborah Hebeler on March 17, 1973 in Davenport. He worked as a machinist at Farmall and then J.I Case until 2005. He enjoyed Gem cutting and fishing. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era.
He is survived by his wife; Deborah, of Davenport, sons; Michael (Magan) Cox of Belleville, IL, Matthew (Michelle) Cox of Davenport, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brothers; Christopher Cox, Anthony Cox, John (Diane) Kiss, Timothy Kiss all of Davenport, and sister; Lourie (Nick) Horras of Davenport.
He is preceded in death by his parents,
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 15, 2020