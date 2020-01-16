|
Dina Lynn Vaughan
May 3, 1962-January 11, 2020
NORMAL, IL-Dina Lynn Vaughan, 57, of Normal, Illinois, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 due to a short but extremely difficult battle with stomach cancer.
She was born on May 3rd, 1962 in Moline, Illinois to Howard and Bernadine Bowman. Dina moved to Normal, Illinois to attend Illinois State University. While in attendance at ISU she met the love of her life, Nicholas Vaughan. After Dina graduated with her Bachelors Degree in Applied Sciences, she planted roots in Normal where she continued her life long career in the Administrative Technology Department at Illinois State University. Nick and Dina were married October 13th, 1990 and were blessed with their two daughters, Nichole Bernadine in November 1993 and Gabrielle Noel in December 1995.
Dina lived every day to the fullest doing what she enjoyed and loved while being around those who made her laugh and smile. It was never surprising to hear that Dina would be at a rock concert, having a beer, starting a new sewing project, traveling, eating fantastic food, and enjoying time with friends and family. As we are heartbroken by her passing, we are continuously reminded of her selflessness, caring nature, and endless amount of love. Her loving memory will live on with those who were touched by her contagiously beautiful soul.
Please join us as we celebrate Dina's life with a Visitation Service Friday January 17th from 4 – 8pm and a Funeral Mass Saturday January 18th at 11am. Both services will be held at Epiphany Roman Catholic Church, 1000 E. College Ave, Normal, Illinois 61761.
In Memoriam Gifts can be made to The Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020