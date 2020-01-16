|
Darlene E. Clarke
June 28, 1930-January 14, 2020
CLINTON-Darlene E. Clarke, 89, of Clinton, passed away in her home in the company of her family on January 14, 2020.
Darlene E. Creighton was born on June 28, 1930, in Thomson, Illinois, the oldest daughter of George and Lottie (Edwards) Creighton. She moved to Clinton in 1947, where she worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Telephone. Shortly thereafter she met Harry K. Clarke and they were married on December 20, 1950; Harry passed away May 1, 2013. Darlene and Harry raised four children: H. Kenyon Clarke (Monica), Steven C. Clarke (Lisa), Tracey D. Clarke and Rae Ann (Clarke) Angel (Keith).
Darlene devoted her adult life to supporting her husband and raising her children. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a loving mother and wife. Her selflessness was evident to all. Darlene was one of those rare people who made everyone around her better. She supported her husband, children, grandchildren and all of her friends through all of their lives' various endeavors. She was a Scouting Den Mother, Room Mother, Jane Lamb Hospital Auxiliary member, and supported her husband in his Shriner's activities. Darlene always put others ahead of herself.
Darlene and Harry owned and operated Bicklelhaupt Motor Company in Clinton, Iowa, for 25 years. After retirement, they split their time between Clinton and Green Valley, Arizona. Darlene and Harry also traveled extensively throughout their marriage. Along with wonderful family vacations when their children were younger, they visited Europe and various locations around the US.
Her cooking was celebrated and appreciated by all those fortunate enough to have enjoyed her culinary talents. She was also a faithful Cubs fan, watched them play at every opportunity and was thrilled that she lived to see them win the World Series.
Darlene is survived by her four children, grandchildren: Charlie (Valerie), Dave, Liz, and Pete (Zoë), step grandchildren: Brian (Ali), Sara and Brent, as well as great grandchildren: Layden, Mandan, Luca, Chaz, Delaney, Austin and Jackson. Also survived by her siblings: Pamalee, John, Melody and Bob Wells. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her siblings: George Jr., Helen and Lana. At her request, a celebration of life will be held on May 9, 2020 in Clinton. The Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com. The family requests that donations in her memory be made to Many Hands for Haiti (mh4h.com).