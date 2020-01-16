|
Richard Lee McCrady
October 9, 1941-January 14, 2020
DAVENPORT-Richard Lee McCrady, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Richard was born October 9, 1941 in Davenport the son of Robert and Virginia (Baker) McCrady. On May 15, 1976 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, he married Lydia Hart.
Richard worked as a painter/sign maker for Rock Island Integration Services at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2011. His two loves in his life were his family, and the comic strip, Peanuts. Richard had been a drummer in a band, and was an "aspiring tech guy." He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lydia; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Nichole McCrady of Slater, Iowa, Daniel and Amber McCrady of Ankeny, Iowa, and Nick and Amanda McCrady of Maquoketa, Iowa; grandchildren, Margaret, John, Zander, Kloie, Gavin, Carter, and Presley; brothers, James (Kat) McCrady of Rock Island, and Don (Bobbie) McCrady of Maine; sister, Mary (Patrick) Patterson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father and mother-in-law, John and Margaret Hart.
