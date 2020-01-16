Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Richard Lee McCrady


1941 - 2020
Richard Lee McCrady Obituary

Richard Lee McCrady

October 9, 1941-January 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Richard Lee McCrady, 78, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Richard was born October 9, 1941 in Davenport the son of Robert and Virginia (Baker) McCrady. On May 15, 1976 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport, he married Lydia Hart.

Richard worked as a painter/sign maker for Rock Island Integration Services at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring in 2011. His two loves in his life were his family, and the comic strip, Peanuts. Richard had been a drummer in a band, and was an "aspiring tech guy." He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lydia; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Nichole McCrady of Slater, Iowa, Daniel and Amber McCrady of Ankeny, Iowa, and Nick and Amanda McCrady of Maquoketa, Iowa; grandchildren, Margaret, John, Zander, Kloie, Gavin, Carter, and Presley; brothers, James (Kat) McCrady of Rock Island, and Don (Bobbie) McCrady of Maine; sister, Mary (Patrick) Patterson of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father and mother-in-law, John and Margaret Hart.

Online condolences may be made to Richard's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 16, 2020
