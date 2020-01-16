|
Roy R. Farnum
July 3, 1950-January 14, 2020
BUFFALO-Roy R. Farnum, 69, of Buffalo, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo.
Roy was born July 3, 1950 in Davenport, the son of Willard & Agnes (Keilen) Farnum. He was united in marriage to Cynthia A. Grayburn on January 19, 2002 in Davenport.
Roy retired in 2014 from Sears Manufacturing where he had been employed since 1974. He enjoyed his John Deere tractors and was a member of Deere Valley Collectibles. He had also been active with the UAW, Local 1896.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Cynthia; his daughter, Sarah Farnum of Davenport; his sons, Jeremy (Rebecca) Farnum of Davenport, Eric (Tera) Farnum of Davenport; his step-son, Shawn Grayburn of Milan, Illinois; his grandchildren, Kayla, Alexis, Brandin and Megan; his great-grandchildren, Jada, Kylie, Lillian and Easton; his sisters, Lois Mayfield of Texas, Margaret (John) Eisenbise of New Mexico, Charon Estabrook of Davenport and Rosie Farnum of Oxford Junction, Iowa; and his brothers, Gordon (Karen) Farnum of Bettendorf and Danny (Vicky) Farnum of Blue Grass, Iowa.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Willard Jr. and Francis.
