Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Richard J. Stout


1954 - 2020
Richard J. Stout Obituary

Richard J. Stout

November 24, 1954-January 15, 2020

MOLINE-Richard (Dick) Stout, Moline, IL passed away on January 15,2020 as a result of an accident.

Dick was born on November 24, 1954 to P. Zaye Stout and Eleanor M. (Wilford) Stout.

Dick was employed at the Tax Slayer Center as part of the Setup Crew.

Dick graduated from United Township High School in 1972.

Dick is a member of the ASA Hall Of Fame.

Dick is survived by brothers Patrick (Waneen) and Timothy (Joline), sister-in-law, Lila Stout as well as a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Duane and a sister Doris (Jean) Elwess.

Visitation will be at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Tuesday, January 21 from 3 to 7pm.

Donations may be made to his family.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 17, 2020
