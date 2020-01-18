Home

Phyllis A. Geerts

Phyllis A. Geerts Obituary

Phyllis A. Geerts

January 15, 2020

ALBANY-Phyllis A. Geerts, of Albany, IL, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown, Illinois.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Albany United Methodist Church, with Pastor Toni Lucas of the Albany United Methodist Church officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Fulton Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lusk Memorial Cemetery in Albany. A memorial to the Albany United Methodist Church has been established.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 18, 2020
