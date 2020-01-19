Home

Schultz Funeral Home
611 Fulton Street
Grand Mound, IA 52751
(563) 847-3271
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
206 East Lincolnway
Wheatland, IA
Donna Mae Robinson


1938 - 2020
Donna Mae Robinson Obituary

Donna Mae Robinson

June 18, 1938-January 14, 2020

DAVENPORT-Donna Mae Robinson, 81, Davenport died January 14, 2020, at home.

She was born June 18, 1938, to the late Alfred and Elvera (Trip) Schwerdtfeger. Donna operated Mrs. Clean Cleaning Service and was a foster parent to over 47 children.

Surviving are her husband, Steve; children, Judy (Ned), Edith and Monte; 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and brother, Alfred.

Celebration of Life is from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at 206 East Lincolnway, Wheatland. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice Foundation or Schultz Funeral Home, Grand Mound.

A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 19, 2020
