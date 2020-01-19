Home

Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
Nicole L. Roman


1979 - 2020
Nicole L. Roman Obituary

Nicole L. Roman

February 4, 1979-January 16, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Nicole L. Roman, 40, of East Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline. Entombment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation is 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kevin Roman. Funds will go towards education for her children and a local animal shelter of their choosing.

Nicole Lynn Hintze was born February 4, 1979, in Moline, to Dennis and Nancy (Shamsie) Hintze. In 1997, she graduated from UTHS, where she was a cheerleader and started dating her soul mate, Kevin Roman. She went on to graduate from Western Illinois University before marrying Kevin on May 14, 2005. She worked for the East Moline School District #37.

Nicole enjoyed gymnastics and cheerleading and was an avid animal and dog lover. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Nicole. Her children were her pride and joy, and she loved watching their soccer games, cheer, and dance events.

Survivors include her husband, Kevin; beloved children, Morgan, Carter, and Kayla; mother and step-father, Nancy and Matthew Puck of Moline; father and step-mother, Dennis and Barbara Hintze of Long Grove, Iowa; brother, Matt (Jessica) Hintze of Virginia Beach, Virginia; maternal grandparents, Amy Shamsie, and Mohamed Shamsie, Jr; step-siblings, Elizabeth Burmeister, Kathleen Vens, and Shane (Becky) Conger; Kevin's parents, Bob and Therese Roman; Kevin's grandparents, June Roman and Terese Vyncke; brothers-in-law, Rob (Lisa Stolte) Roman and Brian (Tabitha) Roman; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Marvin and Doris Hintze; stepfather, Michael Conger; sister-in-law, Melody Roman; uncles, Ronald Shamsie and Steve Hintze; and nephew, Cael Burmeister.

Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 19, 2020
