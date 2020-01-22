|
Dorothy J. Stoltz
June 10, 1937-January 17, 2020
BETTENDORF-Dorothy J. Stoltz, 82, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Riverview Manor. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 24, 2020, at Pleasant View Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow where all are invited. Burial will take place on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Gettysburg Cemetery in Gettysburg, OH. Memorials may be directed to Pleasant View Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Dorothy was born on June 10, 1937, in Chicago, IL to Reverend Lawrence and Gladys (Watson) Smith. She graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in education. She was united in marriage to Donald Stoltz on August 15, 1959 in Ohio. Dorothy was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald; children, Christopher Stoltz, Karen (Ken) Breyer and Sherrill Curry; grandchildren, Trenton, James and Justin; great grandchildren, Greyson and Ava; one sister, Carol (Art) Hawkison.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Nancy and Pearl.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2020