|
|
Willie L. Watson
January 16, 1943-January 20, 2020
DAVENPORT-Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 in Davenport.
Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Willie was born January 16, 1943, one of three sons born to George Watson, Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.
Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward, Kevin Watson, Heidi Watson and Nicole Watson-Lam; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and additional family.
Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2020