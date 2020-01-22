Home

Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Willie L. Watson


1943 - 2020
Willie L. Watson Obituary

Willie L. Watson

January 16, 1943-January 20, 2020

DAVENPORT-Willie L. Watson, 77, of Davenport, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 in Davenport.

Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Willie was born January 16, 1943, one of three sons born to George Watson, Sr. and Alberta Coleman Watson.

Surviving are his children, William Anthony Ward, Kevin Watson, Heidi Watson and Nicole Watson-Lam; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and additional family.

Online condolences and obituary at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 22, 2020
