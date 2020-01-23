Home

Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL 61282
(309) 755-2212
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Schroder Mortuary
701 1St Ave
Silvis, IL
View Map
Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson Obituary

Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson

June 21, 1932-January 21, 2020

SILVIS-Elizabeth (Beth) Vetter-Swanson, 87, of Silvis passed away January 21, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living in Silvis.

A memorial service will be 2:00 Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis with visitation 1 hour prior to service time.

Elizabeth was born June 21, 1932 in Sterling, IL to Henry and Mary Marshall. She was baptized by her grandfather Rev. Klinger. She graduated from Prophetstown High School in 1952. She married her high school sweet heart, Charles Vetter, October 5, 1952. They farmed together in the Hooppole area until his death in 1987. After his death Beth stayed on the farm and took a CNA class and worked at Walnut Manor in Walnut, IL. Together they had 3 children Alan, Jeffrey, and Laurie. Later Beth worked as a volunteer at Genesis Hospital in Silvis. She met Arnold Swanson and married him. They traveled to Arizona, Alaska, and the Panama Canal. He passed away in 2014. Beth then moved to The Lighthouse in Silvis. She loved to quilt and knit and loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children Jeffrey of Denver and Laurie (Greg) Christian of East Moline; grandchildren Adrienne Vetter of Wyoming, Anthony (Stephanie) Christian, and Valerie Christian; great grandchildren Cameron and Cayden Christian.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, son Alan Vetter, brother Ed Marshall, 2 sisters Peggy Perkins and Dorothy Baker, granddaughter Katie Vetter, and sister in law Mavis DeCourcey

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 23, 2020
