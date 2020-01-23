Home

Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
More Obituaries for Roger Ihns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Roy Ihns


1947 - 2020
Roger Roy Ihns Obituary

Roger Roy Ihns

May 19, 1947-January 21, 2020

DEWITT-Roger Roy Ihns, 72, of DeWitt, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at WellSpire Westwing Place in DeWitt.

Roger was born May 19, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, to Roy and Anna (Selzer) Ihns. After graduating from Calamus High School in 1965 he served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart. He married Sharon Carr-McDevitt on March 7, 1970 in Rock Island, Illinois. The couple resided in Grand Mound where they farmed for many years.

Roger was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rural Calamus. He loved being a farmer, traveling the countryside, visiting convenience stores to find out the latest gossip, scratching lottery tickets, and teasing everyone.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Mike (Kim Scott) McDevitt of DeWitt, John Ihns of Grand Mound, Sherry (Bob) Brady of Grand Mound, and Angie Ihns of Grand Mound; grandchildren, Kara (Zach Mallinger) Brady, Kayanna Brady, and Courtney (Ian Brown) Brady; great-grandchildren, Serenady, Audrea, and Lucas.

Visitation will be from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in DeWitt. A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday January 27, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery Delmar, Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 23, 2020
