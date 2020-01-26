|
|
Robert Joel Paulsen
November 18, 1948-January 21, 2020
DAVENPORT-Robert Joel Paulsen, 71, of Davenport, IA passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, with visitation two hours prior to service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #26. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Robert was born on November 18, 1948 to Chester and Marilyn (Scott) Paulsen in Rock Island, IL. He was a graduate of Assumption High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army for 6 years after being drafted in the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Judith Kleppe on July 30, 1977 in Davenport.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Every year he looked forward to his annual fishing trip with his son. He loved to cook and spend time at home listening to music. He took great pride in his house.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Judith Paulsen; son, Anthony (Renee) Paulsen; step-children, Chris (Wendy) Lobdell and Curt (Marianne) Lobdell; brother, Daniel Paulsen; and grandchildren, Jacob Paulsen and Keegan Paulsen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 26, 2020