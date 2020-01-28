|
Kathleen Brus Shanks
February 21, 1925-January 24, 2020
DAVENPORT-Kathleen Brus Shanks, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend died Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bickford Senior Living, Davenport. She was 94.
Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Kathaleen will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1923 N. Fillmore Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Blue Grass Cemetery, Blue Grass, Iowa. The family will greet friends and family Thursday from 4:00 until 6:30 p.m. at the Halligan – McCabe – DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be a prayer service offered Thursday at 6 p.m. that all are encouraged to attend.
Kathaleen was born February 21, 1925 at St. Luke's Hospital, Davenport, to Harold Henry and Katherine (Buol) Brus. She had an older brother Hank (Jr.) and would have a younger sister, Agnes. She grew up on two different family farms east of Blue Grass. Kathaleen graduated from Davenport High School in 1942 where she was a drummer in the marching band. After high school, she was very proud to have worked for the Army Corps of Engineers first as a secretary and later, during World War II, as the head of communication in the clock tower.
Kathaleen was united in marriage to Fletcher W. Shanks in 1951 and they had two children, Ellen and John. Mr. Shanks preceded her in death in 2013.
Kathaleen loved her family and friends unconditionally and with her whole heart. People were her number one interest and concern; not just her immediate family but her extended family which included her many friends. She was a natural caregiver and was always baking, sending cards, and visiting others.
In her free time, she enjoyed volunteering and participating in many social groups. Kathaleen had a passion for dancing and she and Fletcher were part of a social dance group for many, many years. She was a longtime member of the Arsenal Golf Club and enjoyed being a member of the 9-hole golf group and playing bridge. She was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish, was an active member of her children's PTAs, and volunteered for the Quad City Symphony Guild and the Democratic Party.
For entertainment, Kathaleen loved to travel, especially with family. Her favorite music was big band, show tunes, and jazz. One of her favorite parties of the year was the Bix Jazz Festival which she always attended with a group of friends. Her favorite song was Hello Dolly. She loved comedy especially Doris Day and Betty White.
Kathaleen suffered a stroke in 2016 but continued enjoying life, music, and visitors with a sharp mind until the end. She had a definite love for life and people that carried her through. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen (Jerry) Jorgensen, Davenport, granddaughter, Maren Jorgensen, Denver, Colorado, grandson, Christopher (Jenny Beth) Jorgensen, Lincoln, Nebraska, sister, Agnes Bolte, Walcott and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, John, her parents, and her brother, Hank. May they rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities, or Holy Family Church.
The Shanks family would like to thank everyone at Bickford Senior Living for their friendship and compassionate care they shared with Kathaleen.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mrs. Shanks' obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.