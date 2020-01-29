|
William Arthur Shreeves (Bill)
July 15, 1956-January 21, 2020
MOLINE-William Arthur Shreeves (Bill) was born on July 15th, 1956 and passed into the Lords arms on Tuesday January 21st, 2020 at home with family at his side. Bill was a retired Union Carpenter out of Carpenters Local #166. After retiring Bill worked as a Bridge Tender in Sarasota FL. Where he lived from 2012 to 2018. While living in Florida he met Jackie Gordon, fell in love and married her on November 8th, 2017.
Bill is preceded in death by his Father Art, Mother Lois, former Wife Lisa and a 1/2 sister Daisy. Surviving members of his family are his Wife Jackie, sons Brooke, Dave, Joshua, Andrew, Aaron, David and daughters Angel, Jenny and Gwendolyn, 19 grandchildren, 4 brothers and a very large extended family.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church, 900 46th Ave East Moline, Illinois between 3-5 pm.
Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020