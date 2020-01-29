|
Sharon L. Irwin
February 5, 1942-January 25, 2020
CANTON-Funeral services celebrating the life of Sharon L. Irwin, 77, of Canton, IL, formerly of Davenport, will be at Noon on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Living Hope Community Church, 216 W. Hayes St, Davenport. The celebration of her life will continue with a luncheon following the service at the church. Visitation will be from 11am until time of service Thursday at the church. Private burial to be in Harker Cemetery, Muscatine. Memorials may be made to the family. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.
Mrs. Irwin passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Graham Hospital, Canton.
Sharon Lee Heath was born February 5, 1942 in Tulsa, OK, a daughter of Maurice and Florence (Ralston) Heath. She was united in marriage to Donald Irwin on November 24, 1961 in Tipton, IA.
She loved taking care of people and worked as a CNA for the Kahl Home, Davenport Lutheran Home and Ridgecrest.
Sharon was a faithful Christian and never met a stranger. She loved being a grandma and spending time with her family and friends. She was a fan of Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, the St. Louis Cardinals, and her cats. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo and other games to keep her mind sharp.
Survivors include her husband Don; children Dawn (Troy) Martin, Davenport, Holly Skaggs, Michael Irwin, both of Canton, and Kelly (Jodi) Irwin, Casa Grande, AZ; seven grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Audrey Taylor, Chapel Hill, NC, Becky (Danny) Wulfekuhle, Edgewood, IA, and Dave (Judy) Heath, Vero Beach, FL; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Phillip and sister Bonnie Applegate.
Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Sharon's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.