Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
Mary E. Souder


1946 - 2020
Mary E. Souder Obituary

Mary E. Souder

March 18, 1946-January 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-Mary E. Souder, 73, of Davenport passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Generations. Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, January 31 at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at 3:00 pm until the time of service. Cremation rights will follow service. Memorials may be made to Beacon of Hope Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.weertsfh.com

Mary was born on March 18, 1946 in Newton, IA to John and Dorothy (Thompson) Fortner. She was united in marriage to Robert Souder on August 9, 1975 in Rock Island, IL. He preceded her in death on July 25, 2003. Mary was employed 30 plus years in the electronics board assembly, eventually retiring from Kauffman Engineering in 2016. She enjoyed gambling at the local casinos as well as online. Her favorite television show was Law & Order. Mary loved to crochet and made numerous blankets for her family. Many weekends you could find her shopping with her daughter. Mary's family meant everything to her and she loved spending time with them.

Survivors include her children, Russell (Sue) Souder, Sherry Fahrenkrug, Michael (Wendi) Fahrenkrug; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Leona Galati and Diane (Steve) Ball; 1 sister in law, Kim Fortner and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister, Barbara "Bobbie" Hanson and one brother, John Fortner.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 29, 2020
