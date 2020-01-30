Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Argo Corners
LeClaire, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyal LeBarge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyal J. "Blackie" LeBarge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyal J. "Blackie" LeBarge Obituary

Loyal "Blackie" J. LeBarge

January 26, 2020

LECLAIRE-Loyal "Blackie" J. LeBarge, 69, of LeClaire passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in Davenport. A Celebration of Life will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29th at Argo Corners, LeClaire. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Blackie loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and enjoyed NASCAR racing.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Sharon; children, Lori (Kevin) and Mike; grandchildren, Brandon, Reese, and Riley; and numerous siblings.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -