Karen Kay Anderson Achey
January 6, 1946-January 28, 2020
TIPTON-Karen Kay Anderson Achey, 74, of rural Tipton, entered eternity on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. It was Karen's wish to be cremated and have a private burial at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Karen Kay Anderson was born on January 6, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy Osborn Anderson. Karen attended school in Stanwood until her family moved to Tipton so she began her 10th grade year at Tipton High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. A dashing young man and a member of her class eventually caught her eye and on November 28, 1964 Karen was united in marriage to Johnny Edward Achey in the Red Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. Karen worked as a teller at the 1st National Bank and then became half owner of the Land Title Corporation Title Search Company. After this Karen worked for Frank Magid and Associates as a Supervisor until her retirement.
Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Edward Achey, of Tipton; her daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Rick Waltz, who live across the road from her home; her granddaughters, Mackenzie, Madeline and Elizabeth 'Boo' Waltz; her sisters, Marilyn (Denny) Carney of Tipton, Linda (Mike) Spurgeon of Decorah and her brother, Ray Anderson of Cedar Rapids; and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Ann Achey, and her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Anderson.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020