Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Achey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kay Anderson Achey


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Kay Anderson Achey Obituary

Karen Kay Anderson Achey

January 6, 1946-January 28, 2020

TIPTON-Karen Kay Anderson Achey, 74, of rural Tipton, entered eternity on Tuesday, January 28th, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. It was Karen's wish to be cremated and have a private burial at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Karen Kay Anderson was born on January 6, 1946 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was the daughter of Ronald and Dorothy Osborn Anderson. Karen attended school in Stanwood until her family moved to Tipton so she began her 10th grade year at Tipton High School and graduated with the Class of 1964. A dashing young man and a member of her class eventually caught her eye and on November 28, 1964 Karen was united in marriage to Johnny Edward Achey in the Red Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Red Oak. Karen worked as a teller at the 1st National Bank and then became half owner of the Land Title Corporation Title Search Company. After this Karen worked for Frank Magid and Associates as a Supervisor until her retirement.

Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Johnny Edward Achey, of Tipton; her daughter, Elizabeth and her husband, Rick Waltz, who live across the road from her home; her granddaughters, Mackenzie, Madeline and Elizabeth 'Boo' Waltz; her sisters, Marilyn (Denny) Carney of Tipton, Linda (Mike) Spurgeon of Decorah and her brother, Ray Anderson of Cedar Rapids; and nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Ann Achey, and her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Anderson.

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -