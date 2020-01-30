|
Jordis Y. "Jodie" Nelson
August 3, 1931-January 28, 2020
DAVENPORT-Jordis Y. "Jodie" Nelson, 88, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2nd with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center.
Jordis Yvonne Vetter was born August 3, 1931 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert "Boots" and Ellen (Smith) Vetter. Jodie married Vincent John "Jack" Nelson on May 1, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeWitt. He preceded her in death November 2, 1997.
Jodie was a banker at Brenton Bank. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling, and coached softball. Jodie was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. She was a member of American Business Women's Association, PTA, and a diplomat for the Chamber of Commerce. Jodie cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jill Fluker of Davenport, Jeffery (Denita) Nelson of Davenport, and Julie LaBarre of Star Prairie, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Dean Fluker, Tony Fluker, Kellie Nelson and Paige Nelson.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Murray and Terri Vetter; and sons-in-law, James Fluker, and Jerry LaBarre.
Online condolences may be made to Jodie's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.