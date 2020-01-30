Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA
Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
Irene D. Kroy


1930 - 2020
Irene D. Kroy Obituary

Irene D. Kroy

May 20, 1930-January 28, 2020

BETTENDORF-Irene D. Kroy, 89, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be 11a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday at church from 10 until the time of Mass. Burial will be Monday at 11a.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Please be at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center.

Irene Dora Cummings was born May 20, 1930, entering the world along with her twin, Arlene Nora, born to Robert and Mary (Vincent) Cummings. She was united in marriage to Ralph E. Kroy on October 13, 1953 in the chapel at McCoy Air Force Base, Orlando, Florida. They have shared 66 years of marriage.

Irene was deeply to devoted to her faith and her family. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish where she was a member of the St. Anne's Circle. Irene also volunteered for respite, hospice, and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling leagues, gardening and her weekly coffee group. The Kroy's enjoyed many memories renting a home on Anna Maria Island in Florida and hosting their children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph; children: Lynn Kroy, Jody (Michael) Mapes, all of Bettendorf, Timothy (Donna) Kroy, Denver, Colorado, Julie (Bob) Wiese, Sibley, Iowa, Eileen Ray, Ft. Collins, Colorado, Carol (Dennis) Friedrich, Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren: Chris, Stephen, Erin, Emily, Elsa, Augusta, Owen, Francis, Ben, and Brock; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Colin, Julia, Noah, Caleb, Boaz, Kail, Faine; and a sister, Bernadine Walton, Florida.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and eights sisters.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 30, 2020
