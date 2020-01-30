|
Irene D. Kroy
May 20, 1930-January 28, 2020
BETTENDORF-Irene D. Kroy, 89, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial for Irene will be 11a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be Saturday at church from 10 until the time of Mass. Burial will be Monday at 11a.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Please be at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession. Memorials may be made to Handicapped Development Center.
Irene Dora Cummings was born May 20, 1930, entering the world along with her twin, Arlene Nora, born to Robert and Mary (Vincent) Cummings. She was united in marriage to Ralph E. Kroy on October 13, 1953 in the chapel at McCoy Air Force Base, Orlando, Florida. They have shared 66 years of marriage.
Irene was deeply to devoted to her faith and her family. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Parish where she was a member of the St. Anne's Circle. Irene also volunteered for respite, hospice, and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling leagues, gardening and her weekly coffee group. The Kroy's enjoyed many memories renting a home on Anna Maria Island in Florida and hosting their children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph; children: Lynn Kroy, Jody (Michael) Mapes, all of Bettendorf, Timothy (Donna) Kroy, Denver, Colorado, Julie (Bob) Wiese, Sibley, Iowa, Eileen Ray, Ft. Collins, Colorado, Carol (Dennis) Friedrich, Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren: Chris, Stephen, Erin, Emily, Elsa, Augusta, Owen, Francis, Ben, and Brock; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Colin, Julia, Noah, Caleb, Boaz, Kail, Faine; and a sister, Bernadine Walton, Florida.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents and eights sisters.
