Roberta M. Robinson
March 6, 1915-January 29, 2020
ROCK ISLAND-Roberta M. Robinson, 104, of Rock Island, formerly of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Silver Cross – Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Roberta was born March 6, 1915 in Kirksville, MO, a daughter of Albert R. and Nina (Graves) Mullen. She married Jason E. Robinson in 1937 and he preceded her in death in 1983.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Robinson and Susan Wilkins; grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, James, Katherine, Suellen and Anthony; 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 31, 2020