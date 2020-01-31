|
|
Nadine Eichhorn
September 8, 1942-January 28, 2020
DAVENPORT-Nadine Eichhorn, 77, of Davenport, IA passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 am at First Christian Church, 510 E. 15th Street, Davenport. Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place at Blue Grass Cemetery. Memorials may be left to first Christian Church or Unity Point Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Nadine was born on September 8, 1942 in Odin, IL. to Earl and Louise (Kirgan) Horton. She was employed as a line manager at Oscar Meyer retiring in 2008. Nadine was a member of First Christian Church where she was on the chair of the Deacons and Disciple Womens. She was an avid horse rider and loved watching Westerns and going to the movies.
Survivors include her children, Rust Beatty, Jackie Moeller, Jerry Beatty and Jason Eichhorn; grandchildren, Lee, Shane, Kaela, Morgan and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 31, 2020