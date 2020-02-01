Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Seals
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Seals


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Seals Obituary

JoAnn Seals

August 9, 1933-January 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-A time to gather to celebrate the life of JoAnn Seals, 86, of Davenport, will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.

JoAnn died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport.

D. JoAnn Owens was born August 9, 1933 in Iowa City, a daughter of William H. and Doris (Fisher) Owens. She married John Seals in 1959. He preceded her in death on November 28,1996. Doris was an LPN at Davenport Osteopathic Hospital, retiring in the early 1980's

JoAnn had a great sense of humor, she said what was on her mind, mostly with no filter! She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, competing in trap shooting, and gardening.

Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Teresa) Petersen and Bill (Liane) Seals, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Derek Petersen, Davenport, Kristi (Eric) Miller, Eldridge, Mady (Michael) Sedlacek, North Liberty, Iowa, and Olivia Ousley, Camdenton, Missouri; and great-grandchildren: Bailey and Greyson.

In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Betty Owens and Sonny Owens.

The Seals family would like the thank everyone at Good Samaritan for all of the friendship and care they shared with JoAnn.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -