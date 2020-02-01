|
JoAnn Seals
August 9, 1933-January 30, 2020
DAVENPORT-A time to gather to celebrate the life of JoAnn Seals, 86, of Davenport, will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home. Private burial will take place in the Rock Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the King's Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter.
JoAnn died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Genesis East, Davenport.
D. JoAnn Owens was born August 9, 1933 in Iowa City, a daughter of William H. and Doris (Fisher) Owens. She married John Seals in 1959. He preceded her in death on November 28,1996. Doris was an LPN at Davenport Osteopathic Hospital, retiring in the early 1980's
JoAnn had a great sense of humor, she said what was on her mind, mostly with no filter! She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, competing in trap shooting, and gardening.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael (Teresa) Petersen and Bill (Liane) Seals, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Derek Petersen, Davenport, Kristi (Eric) Miller, Eldridge, Mady (Michael) Sedlacek, North Liberty, Iowa, and Olivia Ousley, Camdenton, Missouri; and great-grandchildren: Bailey and Greyson.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Betty Owens and Sonny Owens.
The Seals family would like the thank everyone at Good Samaritan for all of the friendship and care they shared with JoAnn.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .