Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Schilling Funeral Home Ltd
702 1St Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
Charles Leroy Pashon


1934 - 2020
Charles Leroy Pashon Obituary

Charles Leroy Pashon

October 7, 1934-January 31, 2020

STERLING-Charles Leroy Pashon, 85, of Sterling, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at home on his farm surrounded by family.

Charles Leroy was born, October 7, 1934 in Rock Falls, the son of Charles Cecil and Gola (Patterson) Pashon. He served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life Betty Darling on August 5, 1955 in Phoenix City, Alabama. He was proud to have farmed for 60 years in Whiteside and Lee counties.

Survivors include his wife Betty of Sterling; three daughters, Debbie Patterson of Sterling, Cindy (Brad) Cassens of Johnstown, CO and Cheryl Riley of West Jefferson, NC; two sons, Steve (Cathy) Pashon of Davenport and Tim (Nannette) Pashon of Sterling; one sister; thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Patty Pashon; one grandson, Kris Wolf, Jr and one brother, Eugene Pashon.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Monday, February 3, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Monday, prior to services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Sterling American Legion Post 296.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 2, 2020
