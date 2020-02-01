Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Goose Lake, IA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Goose Lake, IA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ascension Lutheran Church
Goose Lake, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Stamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp Obituary

Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp

February 12, 1959-January 29, 2020

GOOSE LAKE-Stephanie (Brandenburg) Stamp, 60, of Goose Lake, Iowa, passed away on January 29 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Born on February 12, 1959 to Stephen and Rose Brandenburg, Stephanie was the eldest of 8 children. She married Neville Stamp on January 5, 1975.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, one aunt and 4 uncles. She is survived by her husband, Neville, 4 children – Gerald (Lori) Stamp of DeWitt, Amanda (Grant) Applehans of North Branch, MN, Andrew (Kayla) Stamp of Delmar, and Tyler Stamp of Goose Lake, 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Goose Lake on Thursday, February 6th from 5:00-8:00pm, and Friday, February 7th at 10:00am with an 11:00am funeral to follow.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -