Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
(309) 755-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL 61244
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
East Moline, IA
Melody E. Ibrahim


1963 - 2020
Melody E. Ibrahim Obituary

Melody E. Ibrahim

October 30, 1963-January 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Melody E. Ibrahim, 56, of Davenport, passed away Thursday January 30, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport.

Funeral services will be 11AM Monday February 3, 2020 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in East Moline. A visitation will be held Sunday from 2-4PM at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., in East Moline where memorials may be made to the family. Interment is at Blue Grass Cemetery following services at the church.

Melody was born October 30, 1963 in Galesburg, a daughter of Franklin and Velma Mead.

She enjoyed listening to gospel music and the Bee Gees. She also enjoyed watching tv shows, singing and reading her Bible. She was known for her random sense of humor, and for being very social with everyone she met. Melody was one of a kind.

She was a member of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker Mission in Davenport.

Those left to honor her memory include: her companion for over 30 years, Willie Ibrahim of Davenport; daughter, Antoinette Ibrahim (Jason Campbell) of DeWitt; 3 grandchildren, Harper, Lauren, and Elias; and a brother, Jay Franklin Mead of WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Condolences may be left online at www.vanhoe.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020
