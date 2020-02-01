|
Rebecca J. Kane
November 26, 1956-January 30, 2020
BETTENDORF-Rebecca J. Kane, 63, of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home.
A memorial gathering to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, February 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club of the Quad-Cities.
Survivors include her daughter, Breanna Kane and her fiancé Brianpaul Glaudel; her husband, Steve Kane Sr.; her mother Imogene Brown-Saunders; and her brother Richard Brown.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jackie Brown.
Becky's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 1, 2020