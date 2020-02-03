Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
563-263-3314
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA 52761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Nugent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Nugent


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Nugent Obituary

Gary Nugent

October 13, 1959-February 1, 2020

MUSCATINE, IA-Gary Nugent, 60, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parr Cemetery.

Gary was born October 13, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Earl and Donna J. Gary Nugent.

He was a professional truck driver and enjoyed, horses, fishing, drag racing, muscle cars, hunting and telling hunting stories, hot food, and life in general. He loved spending time with his daughter, grandsons, and favorite cat, Fart.

Gary is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Donna Nugent; his daughter, Danielle Folker and husband, Dustin of Muscatine; two grandsons, Riley and Hunter; three brothers, Kenny Nugent of Muscatine, Dave Nugent and wife, Paula, of Iowa Falls, and Bryan Nugent of Blue Grass; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; and one brother, Mark Steven in infancy.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -