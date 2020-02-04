|
Myra Arlene Lantau Tunwall
November 26, 1920-February 1, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Myra Arlene Lantau Tunwall, 99, of Eldridge, IA, passed away on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Grand Haven Retirement Community. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday February 7, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday February 6, 2020 at the church. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be left to Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, Blackhawk Hiking Club, Activity Department at Grand Haven Retirement Community or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com
Myra was born on November 26, 1920 in Luverne, MN to Hugo and Jennie (Kleemier) Baustain. She graduated from Davenport Central High in 1936. She married Earl Launtau on September 20, 1942 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in 1991. Myra later married John Tunwall on May 21, 1995 in Eldridge. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Myra was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and cantatas, member of the Black Hawk Hiking Club, Tuesday Group Walkingiking Club, Eldridge Fitness Center, Red Had Society, and in 2011 was inducted into the Senior Olympics Hall of Fame. She Volunteered at Genesis Hospital and the Discovery Shop. She enjoyed many outdoor activities. Myra was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Trudy (Les) Koch of Toledo IA; step daughter, Gail (Bruce) Bindewald of Bettendorf, IA; stepsons, Craig (Carol) Tunwall of Ballston Spa, NY; Warren (Deb) Tunwall of Iowa City, IA.; sister in-law Beverly Baustian of Ames, IA; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Husbands, infant son Dennis; sister. Eva (Claire) Hoffman; brothers, Harold (Ione) Baustian and Don Baustian
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 4, 2020