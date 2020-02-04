|
Linda E. VanLandegen
June 17, 1938-February 2, 2020
MOLINE-Linda E. VanLandegen, 81, of Moline, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, Moline.
Funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A committal service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans.)
Linda was born on June 17, 1938 in Ava, MO, the daughter of Fred and Vera (Northrup) Bacorn. She married Boyd H. VanLandegen on June 23, 1960 in Aledo, IL, he preceded her in death on March 12, 2016. Linda was a past VP and Treasurer as well as life time member of the PTA. She enjoyed watching NASCAR sprints, and will be remembered as the "Best Mom Ever."
Linda is survived by her: sons, Charles "Chuck" A. (Kyla) Vanlandegen, O'Fallon, MO and Damon L. VanLandegen and his lifetime partner, Michelle Mendoza, Milan, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Christian Anthony; and siblings, Anna Bell Meyher, Norma Washburn, Samuel Bacorn, and Irma Clayton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staffs at Trinity Hospice and Hope Creek Care Center for their loving care given to Linda.
