Sara L. Wright
February 8, 1982-February 2, 2020
BETTENDORF-Sara L. Wright, 37 of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Sara was born on February 8, 1982 to Patrick and Jackie (Jacobs) Wright in Davenport, IA. She was united in marriage to Eric Beam. For 7 years she worked as an electroneurodiagnostic technologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Sara was an awesome mom, friend, sister and daughter, who loved children, hers were her world. She was very family oriented and loved zoos', her job and co-workers at the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at UIHC, scrapbooking, music, especially the blues and oldies, playing trivia with her family, going out to eat and trying different foods, watching the food channel and cooking shows, spending quality time with her kids, watching teen drama shows with her daughter, and shared a love of super heroes with her son. She enjoyed watching movies with her family at home, but loved watching movies at the drive-in with them more. She was very artistic and detailed, and was also an avid Notre Dame fan.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; loving husband, Eric; children, Kyndel and Elias; brothers, Chris Wright and Danny Wright; sister, Lacey Cortes (Luis); many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ashley Young.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, and special friend, Valbert.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 5, 2020