Richard "Dick" Strong
February 14, 1958-February 2, 2020
BLUE GRASS-Richard "Dick" Strong, 61, of Blue Grass, IA passed away suddenly on February 2, 2020 at home from ongoing health issues. In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held Friday, February 7, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Parish Hall in Blue Grass, with a private burial at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family who will distribute them to local organizations in Dick's honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dick was born February 14, 1958 to Norbert and Loretta (Stahl) Strong in LaCrosse, WI. He was a 1977 graduate of Kee High School in Lansing, IA where he was an outstanding baseball player. After high school, he moved to Davenport where he met his wife Bonnie while working for Davenport Community Schools. They married March 31, 1989 and shared 30 years of marriage. Dick retired from Davenport Schools after 32 years of employment. He started Strong Lawn Care in 1991, continuing that business until his health no longer allowed.
Dick's hobbies included raising Labradors, hunting and fishing up north with his uncles and cousins, and following the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, and Iowa Hawkeyes.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie, Blue Grass; son, Michael; daughters, Melissa (John) Trimble, Amanda (Nic) Hughes and Andrea (Brian) Caldwell; five grandchildren, two sisters, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother.
As we keep our happy memories of Dick, may he rest in peace.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 5, 2020