Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Circle Tap
1345 W Locust St
Davenport, IA
John David Kohl


1968 - 2020
John David Kohl Obituary

John David Kohl

February 17, 1968-February 3, 2020

BETTENDORF-John David Kohl 51, passed away on Monday, February 3rd 2020 at his home in Bettendorf, la. John was born: February 17, 1968 in Bettendorf, the son of William and Jacqueline Kohl. John graduated from Bettendorf High School. John worked most of his life buying, remodeling and selling real estate with his father. John formed numerous local bands, most notably "The Vouchers". He also played with the bands "Rocket Park & Buzz Kill". John loved playing and performing music. Most of all John loved his children: Alexandra and Logan. Those left to honor his memory are his children, Alexandra (Michael) Dismer and Logan, father William, brothers Willie and Richard. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. John was preceded in death by his mother Jacqueline, sister, Debbie, and sister in law Connie. May they rest in peace. Celebration of Life remembrance to take place Friday, 2/7/20 at the Circle Tap 5pm-1Opm. 1345 W Locust St, Davenport, Iowa.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 5, 2020
