Donald Keith Coppess II
December 24, 1980-February 3, 2020
DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Donald Keith Coppess II, 39, of Davenport, will be 6:00 pm on Thursday, at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Mortuary. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Pinehill Cemetery, Davenport.
Donald Keith Coppess II, Davenport, passed away on Feb 3, 2020 at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
Donnie was born Dec 24, 1980 to Donald G. and Cyndi (Emler) Coppess. He attended Davenport West High School and previously worked for Ralston Delivery, HARSCO and most recently construction jobs.
Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family & children.
Donnie married Jamie Timmerman in 2009 and they have four children; Jaden, Jackson, Hallie and Leland, all of Davenport. He married Kelly Burton in 2018.
Donnie is survived by his wife Kelly and his children, his step children Mollie and Cade Burton, his parents, Cyndi and Mike Hintz & Donald G Coppess, of Bettendorf, his brother Mike (Karie) of Cisco, IL and his sister Jessica White (Jason), his mother and father in law Fred & Mary Ann Carstens, Davenport, sister and brother in law Kristi and Tom Dorgan, Blue Grass, his grandmother Patricia Hopwood, Davenport, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death are his grandparents Donald & Luann Coppess, and Ray & Vivian Emler and his grandpa Jack Hopwood, nieces Kayleigh and Gracie and his nephew Peyton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Rest In Peace – we will see you on the other side!