Edward G. Posey
February 14, 1937-February 2, 2020
BETTENDORF-Edward G. Posey, 82, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 7 pm, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Ed Posey Food Pantry at the First Baptist Church, Bettendorf Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Ed was born the son of Ennis Posey on February 14, 1937. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine corps. He was united in marriage to Rolla Kem on August 22, 1957 in Riverside California. He retired from Alcoa after 37 years of service.
Ed loved working at his church and he volunteered for disaster relief as well as the food pantry which he started at his church, the "Ed Posey Food Pantry".
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rolla; sons; Mark (Deanna) Posey of Clinton, Alan (Kathy) Posey of Bettendorf, John (Michelle) Posey of Norwalk, IA., Tim (Kristin) Posey of Bettendorf and Matt (Lettie) Posey of Kahoka, MO; step-brother Wayne Williams, Camden, AR. Ed also leaves 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren to honor his memory.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 6, 2020