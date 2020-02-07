|
Velda J. Arp
November 17, 1927-February 5, 2020
TIPTON-Velda J. Arp, 92, of Tipton, formerly of Eldridge; passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:30am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly; visitation will begin at 9:30am on Saturday. Memorials in Velda's name may be made to the Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton, Iowa.
Velda was born on November 17, 1927 to Richard and Etta Runge in DeWitt, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Henry L. Arp on October 27, 1950 in Davenport; he preceded her in death. Velda enjoyed camping and boating and being outside. She greatly enjoyed gardening and bowling while her health allowed her. Most of all, Velda loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Those left to honor Velda's memory are her children: Dianna Lemburg and Mylea (Hubert Jr.) Ray; step son: Henry (Jane) Arp, Jr.; grandchildren: Trent (Rachelle) Lemburg, Tina (Nick) Jones, Tucson (Barb) Lemburg, Trey (Maddie) Lemburg, and Taryn Arp; great-grandchildren: Bree, Van, Jack, Owen, Tru, Nate, Blake, Addi, Harper, Cale, Morgan, and Alexandra; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son in law Tom Lemburg, sister Carma, and brother Bill.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 7, 2020