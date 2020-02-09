Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Newcomb Presbyterian Church
Davenport, IA
Vivian L. Nicholson


1919 - 2020
Vivian L. Nicholson Obituary

Vivian L. Nicholson

December 27, 1919-January 30, 2020

MOLINE-Vivian L. Nicholson, 100, of Moline, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Heartland Health Care Center in Moline. A memorial service locally will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11am at Newcomb Presbyterian Church in Davenport. A memorial service will also be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Windsor, CO where her inurnment will be in the columbarium at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.

She was born December 27, 1919 in Mystic, Iowa to John and Melissa (Shrek) Nicholson. She worked for 40 years at John Hancock Insurance as an Office Manager prior to her retirement. Her past memberships included: American Business Women, three Bridge Chapters, China Painters and Plus 60 Club. She also had served as a Deacon at Newcomb Presbyterian Church. Vivian had also served as a Deputy Recorder for Appanoose County in Centerville, IA for five years.

She is survived by a niece, Margo Orth, Greeley, CO.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Geneva Klump, LaVona Rumpp, Marge Nicholson; brothers William and Jerry (Maybelle) Jones.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
