Robert Eugene Johnson
July 18, 1939-February 4, 2020
ELDRIDGE-Robert Eugene Johnson, 80, of Eldridge, IA passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
Robert was born July 18, 1939 to Elmer and Lenora (Wise) Johnson in Manly, IA. He was united in marriage to Marcia Tomlinson September 19, 1959 in Manly, IA.
Robert grew up on a farm, and farmed until joining the military. He worked at Alcoa, retiring in 2001 after 37 years. He loved camping, riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family. He had a pilot's license and enjoyed flying his plane with family and friends. Robert proudly served in the Army. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was known as Mr. Fix-It to everyone. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia; children, Kim (Tony) Gates and Rod (Kristi) Johnson; sisters, Gen Grube and Linda Johnson; brothers, Leroy Johnson and Dennis Johnson; grandchildren: Nate (Rachel) Little, Brad (Amanda) Little, Jessica (Alex) Lenstra, Tyler Little, Emili Johnson, Kaili Johnson, Andrew Chapman, Josh (Jill) Chapman, Jay Gates and Gretchen Gates; and great-grandchildren: Shane, Oliver, Ellie, Arabella, Addison and Zaydon.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Aguilara.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020