Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Ann T. (Dasso) Scott


1960 - 2020
Ann T. (Dasso) Scott Obituary

Ann T. (Dasso) Scott

January 23, 1960-February 5, 2020

PARK VIEW-Ann T. (Dasso) Scott, 60, of Park View, Iowa, formerly of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at home.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. In lieu of flowers, gifts, or donations Ann would be truly honored by her friends and family connecting with their loved ones sharing stories about what she perceived to be the extraordinary everyday life.

She was born Ann Therese Dasso on January 23, 1960, in Rock Island, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Carlsen) Dasso. She identified as "Anne with an E", and was confirmed in the Catholic church choosing the name "Marie".

She had an affinity for nature, enjoyed sharing her thoughts through writing, and reveled in the freedom she felt riding horses in her younger years. She had an infectious laugh that will be forever missed, but most of all, she simply loved.

Ann is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Heather Scott of Bettendorf; a daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Ryan Richmond of Cedar Falls, Iowa; three grandchildren, Marissa Scott, and Gabriel and Jameson Richmond; siblings, Michael (Mary) Dasso, David (Cindy) Dasso, Douglas (Karen) Dasso, and Denise (Steve) Ferguson, all formerly of Milan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Jean Arnold Dasso, DVM.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 9, 2020
